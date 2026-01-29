‘Dry ICE;’ Dayton NAACP calls for defunding of ICE

The Dayton Chapter of the NAACP wants funding cut to ICE — they’re calling for “Dry ICE.”

The organization held a news conference with Haitian community members at a church in Miamisburg that also has a location in Springfield.

“We’re concerned with perhaps the most vulnerable of the most vulnerable, that is, the children,” Tokunbo Adelakan, Pastor with RISE Community Church, said.

Adelakan said Haitian refugees have improved quality of life in the Miami Valley.

He wants people to remember that they came here legally and had no choice but to see their legal status suspended as of early February.

The NAACP wants to make sure immigration enforcement in Springfield does not play out as it did in Minneapolis.

“This call comes in response to the violence, chaos, and widespread fear produced by a weaponized enforcement apparatus,” Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Branch, said.

Foward is calling for “Dry ICE,” freezing the funding for the agency and a step further, abolishing ICE.

“This is about cutting off resources to a federal agency that has been allowed to operate with alarming negligence and little accountability,” he said.

The NAACP is working with several community partner groups, including Advocates for Basic Legal Equality.

One of their lawyers said that when refugee status runs out, Haitians might be detained, but if they’ve applied for asylum, they should not be deported.

Temporary Protected Status for Haitians is set to expire on Feb. 3.

We will continue to follow this story.

