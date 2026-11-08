Dry, quiet start to the week

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to update you on the forecast. As expected, it was mild and breezy as we saw lots of sunshine.

Tonight

Tonight features a chilly night, but not quite as cold as last night. We did drop to 32 for a morning low, which officially marks our first freeze of the season. We will fall into the upper 30s tonight for most areas.

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Monday will be quiet with lighter winds and a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be near 60, which is pretty seasonable for this time of the year.

Monday

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with highs in the middle 60s and a sunny sky as dry weather continues.

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The next system ushers in our coolest air of the season and some rain showers for Thursday. Some model differences persist as to whether or not we will find moisture lingering into Friday.

Thursday

However, there would be enough cold air for a few snowflakes to mix in if moisture can hang in place. With that said, confidence is too low to mention it in the 7-day forecast so for now we just monitor it.

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