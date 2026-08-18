Dry Tuesday, increasing rain chances Wednesday

TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Raindrops fall on flooded waters on May 1, 2012 near Tewkesbury, England. After the wettest April in 100 years, thousands of homes, particularly in the south west of England, faced a renewed risk of flooding after heavy rain fell overnight and many rivers remained on flood alerts. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

DAYTON — High pressure has set up just to the west of the Miami Valley allowing for more of a northwest wind. This keeps us dry and the air not as humid. Not only that, but temperatures will remain below average throughout the rest of the week and into the next. The temperature drop isn’t just a result of a northerly wind shift, but a reinforcing cold front.

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Futurecast

The next cold front will also increase the chance for rain. The rain and storm chance will arrive Wednesday. While there is a slight chance for a few showers early Wednesday north of I70, most will stay dry until late afternoon and early evening. The storm chances are very scattered. This will not be anything like the Valley experienced last week.

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Rainfall Forecast

Severe weather chances are low, but a few storms have the potential to bring gusty winds. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a half an inch to an inch through Thursday. Additional rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend.

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