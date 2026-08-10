‘Dukes of Hazzard’ cast member dies at 84

Ben Jones - Dr. Ralph Stanley Forever: A Special Tribute Concert NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Ben Jones aka Cooter of TV's Dukes of Hazzard performs onstage during Dr. Ralph Stanley Forever: A Special Tribute Concert at Grand Ole Opry House on October 19, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

GEORGIA — Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport in the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has died at the age of 84.

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Our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, reports that Jones, a Democrat, also served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Georgia from 1989 through 1993.

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His wife, Alma Viator, and fellow cast member Tom Wopat announced Jones’ death on social media.

“I lost the love of my life today,” she said in a Facebook post. “Ben passed from a massive heart attack. He was home resting in his favorite chair, waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing, rich, full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much.”

Wopat, who played Luke Duke, called Jones “a fine friend” in a Facebook post.

“The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today,” he said. “Ben Jones was a fine friend and a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business. He will be sorely missed… Denver Pyle frequently said to Ben, ‘I’m not your Uncle Jesse!’ But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today.”

The Dukes of Hazzard aired on CBS from 1979-1985.

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