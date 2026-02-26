Dunkin’ celebrates grand opening of newest Miami Valley location

EATON — There’s a new Dunkin’ location in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dunkin’ in Eaton celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

The coffee and donut chain’s newest location is at 1107 N. Barron Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of the grand opening, Dunkin’ presented a $1,000 donation to Eaton High School.

“Mayor Joe Renner shared on behalf of Council and staff that new investments like this reflect Eaton’s continued growth — not only providing new amenities for residents and visitors but also creating jobs (over 25 and more to come) and strengthening our local economy," the City of Eaton shared on social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group