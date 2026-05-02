‘My neighbor’s house is on fire;’ Early morning fire reported at Clark County mobile home

CLARK COUNTY — A fire was reported at a mobile home park in Clark County early Saturday morning.

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The fire was reported in the 2100 block of S. Tecumseh Road around 3:30 a.m.

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In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, neighbors said a mobile home was fully engulfed.

“I just woke up to realize my neighbor’s house is on fire,” one 911 caller said.

Callers told dispatchers that someone was believed to still be inside.

News Center 7 has called and emailed the Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS for additional information about the fire and to see if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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