Early morning high-speed chase leads to 2 men arrested

LAKE COUNTY, Indiana — An early morning pursuit in Indiana led to two men being arrested on Sunday.

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Around 3:29 a.m., an Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper was patrolling when he stopped for a red light at the intersection of Burr Street and 29th Avenue in Gary, Indiana.

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The light turned green, and the trooper proceeded into the intersection. At that time, a green Kia SUV attempted to make a left turn, nearly striking the patrol vehicle, before doing a U-turn behind the police car.

The trooper slowed, allowing the Kia to pass, and then positioned his police vehicle directly behind it and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The Kia immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed northbound on Burr Street near Interstate 80.

The vehicle then made a right turn onto the I-80 westbound exit ramp, traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle when it made another U-turn, traveling westbound in the proper lanes at an extremely high rate of speed.

The driver continued westbound, reaching speeds of 136 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The pursuit continued past Cline Ave before the vehicle abruptly exited onto the Kennedy Avenue exit ramp, striking a barrier wall and coming to an uncontrolled rest on the ramp.

The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Devin T. Jackson of Chicago, Illinois, climbed out through the driver’s side window.

He was ordered to the ground but refused, resisting arrest and attempting to get away from the arresting trooper.

A passenger, 29-year-old Kimbrew D. Horton of Chicago, Illinois, then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly stopped by another trooper who had also arrived at the scene.

Jackson continued to resist troopers’ commands but was eventually taken into custody.

Troopers then detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jackson and noted his glossy, bloodshot, and watery eyes. Jackson refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Jackson was taken to a nearby hospital, and a search warrant for a blood draw was obtained.

He was later remanded to the Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Endangering – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Horton was incarcerated on a Class A Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement charge.

The incident remains under investigation.

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