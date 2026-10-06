Early voting begins in Ohio as lines form in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Hundreds of people have already voted for this year’s mid-term election. Early voting in Ohio started today.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler talked with election leaders in Montgomery County, and they said there was a line waiting at the polls to open Tuesday morning.

They said it’s been a steady stream of people walking into the doors

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Voters told News Center 7 it’s important to have the option to vote early.

Michael Bass said, “Just to get it out of the way, make sure I vote and don’t forget.”

Anatazia White also voted early. She said, “Voting is really important right now.” She was one of the dozens of people who voted this morning in Montgomery County.

It was important to White for her to be one of the first people to cast their ballot.

“I work a lot of jobs, and I don’t have the time to just go on election day. So, right now is the best time, absolutely the best right now,” White said.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said, “We’re encouraging everyone to get here. Get your vote counted, and get it done and vote early.”

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said he expects about 500 people to vote on the first day.

“We do think it’ll be a large turnout this year or more than we’ve had in the past. You have a competitive race at the U.S. Senate level. We have some local races that are very important to our community.,” Rezabek said.

Boards of Elections across Ohio started mailing absentee ballots today to those voters who already requested one.

Early voting ends on November 1.

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