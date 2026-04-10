Earthquake reported in Ohio; did you feel it?

FILE PHOTO of a 3D rendering of a seismograph.

Earthquake reported in Ohio; did you feel it?

LAKE COUNTY — A small earthquake was reported in Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night.

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A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Lake County at 11:17 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

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The epicenter was located near Madison, Ohio, which is 247 miles northeast of Dayton.

No damage has been reported at this time.

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