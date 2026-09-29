Elderly man killed after crash involving horse-drawn carriage

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An 85-year-old man was killed after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage on Monday.

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The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Monday on State Route 138 near Worley Mill Road in Highland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

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The preliminary investigation showed that a horse-drawn carriage, operated by 85-year-old Albert Keim of Hillsboro, was traveling southwest on State Route 138.

A Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 75-year-old Stanley Oiler of Greenfield, was also traveling southwest on State Route 138 when it struck the rear of the horse-drawn carriage.

Keim sustained serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Stanley Oiler sustained minor injuries, and medics transported him to Highland District Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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