ELECTION 2026: Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots today

COLUMBUS — Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots this morning on Election Day.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic candidate Dr. Amy Acton voted in Columbus on Tuesday morning.
Ohioans will elect a new Governor in 2026.
The current governor, Mike DeWine, is term-limited.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Springfield detective dies unexpectedly
- Bengals to honor local high school football coach next month
- ELECTION 2026: Polls now open in Ohio
Ramaswamy voted at the Burbank Early Childhood School.
Acton cast her ballot at Capital University.
News Center 7 will have up-to-the-minute coverage of today’s election throughout the day.
We will have a special edition of News Center 7 at 9 p.m. on our WHIO Streaming App, with up-to-the-minute results and our political expert.
Our Live Team 7 coverage will conclude on News Center 7 at 11 with each race result.
To find your polling location, visit here.
The polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group