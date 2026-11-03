ELECTION 2026: Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots today

Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots this morning on Election Day. Vivek Ramaswamy and Dr. Amy Acton voted in Columbus on Tuesday.

ELECTION 2026: Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots today

COLUMBUS — Both Ohio gubernatorial candidates cast their ballots this morning on Election Day.

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Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic candidate Dr. Amy Acton voted in Columbus on Tuesday morning.

Ohioans will elect a new Governor in 2026.

The current governor, Mike DeWine, is term-limited.

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Ramaswamy voted at the Burbank Early Childhood School.

Acton cast her ballot at Capital University.

News Center 7 will have up-to-the-minute coverage of today’s election throughout the day.

We will have a special edition of News Center 7 at 9 p.m. on our WHIO Streaming App, with up-to-the-minute results and our political expert.

Our Live Team 7 coverage will conclude on News Center 7 at 11 with each race result.

To find your polling location, visit here.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio.

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