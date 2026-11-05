ELECTION 2026: Congressman Mike Turner reacts after AP calls race for Kristina Knickerbocker

DAYTON — Congressman Mike Turner has issued his first statement since the Associated Press (AP) projected he lost his midterm race against Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker.

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“I wish Kristina Knickerbocker every success and encourage everyone to come together in support of the work ahead for our community,” Turner said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

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The AP called the race for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in Knickerbocker’s favor on Thursday afternoon, nearly two full days after the polls closed.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Thursday. They said ballots, including about 4,400 provisional ballots, about 1,100 absentee ballots, and just over 200 military and overseas ballots, were still to be counted.

Turner, the Republican incumbent, had held his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 terms.

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