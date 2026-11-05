ELECTION 2026: County works to keep campaign signs out of landfill

ELECTION 2026: County works to keep campaign signs out of landfill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — Campaign season is over, but there are still a lot of election signs in yards across the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was in Dayton finding out where people can take them.

We spoke to one of our counties working to keep those signs out of a landfill.

You can take a look at the median on a stretch of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard where there are plenty of signs left.

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We talked to Montgomery County about how to recycle them.

No more political ads in your mailbox, no more campaign texting on your phone, now that the midterm elections are over.

“Well, I’m glad,” said Sherry Woods of Dayton

But there are literal signs of election season all around the Miami Valley.

‘Have you noticed all the election signs kind of hanging around still?” asked News Center 7’s John Bedell.

“Yeah, and I wonder why,” Woods said.

We checked, and there’s no state law in Ohio for when signs have to be taken down after an election.

Rules dealing with those deadlines are left up to local governments.

We checked with the city of Dayton.

A spokesperson told us Dayton does not have a specific policy for campaign signs.

“There is a lot of them out there, everybody sees them,” said John Woodman with Montgomery County Environmental Services.

HOW TO RECYCLE CAMPAIGN SIGNS: ELECTION 2026: Local county offering free recycling for Campaign Signs

But for people and campaigns who do want to get rid of their campaign signs, Montgomery County Environmental Services is accepting yard signs and their metal frames from campaign staff in Montgomery County or from county residents.

The county is accepting them all November at its facility in Moraine and will send them off to be recycled.

“Anything we can keep out of a landfill, we can recycle it or find a better use for it,” said Woodman. “I mean, it’s not taking up space in a landfill. It’s not sitting there for hundreds of years or whatever. We can take it and we can make new products out of them or find it better use.”

We got a look at how a couple of boxes were filling up with signs in south Montgomery County on Thursday to be repurposed already.

“It’s a good idea,” Woods said. “If they can recycle them.”

You can recycle campaign yard signs and frames for free in Montgomery County through November 30.

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