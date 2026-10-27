ELECTION 2026: Developmental disability services face cuts without tax levy

County officials looking to get levy passed for Board of Developmental Disabilities

CHAMPAIGN — Voters in Champaign County will decide next week on a tax levy that would fund local services for people with developmental disabilities.

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If passed, the levy would cost property owners a little over $52 per year for a home valued at $100,000.

The funding decision comes as the board faces potential reductions to its programs.

Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning said that without the levy, the board would be forced to cut back on the services it provides.

The board has already made $360,000 in budget cuts, which included laying off staff, reducing budgets, and downsizing office space.

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The board provides a range of programs, including early intervention services for infants, social activities and group outings.

Trish Foster, mother of service recipient Trevor Foster, recalled receiving physical therapy and home visits when her son was an infant.

“I was like, what are they gonna do with a 3-month-old?” Foster said. “They did physical therapy, they did stimulation, they came to our house. We took him there.”

In addition to youth programs, the board provides in-home care support for adults.

Matthew Vanscoy has two adult children who receive services through the board, requiring different levels of daily assistance.

“My son is 100% dependent on somebody,” Vanscoy said. “Feed, diapers, bed, clothes, dress, whole nine yards. They do all that for him.”

Specialized devices are also provided to help individuals maintain their daily autonomy.

Jessy Nathan, a service recipient who was born blind, relies on equipment supplied by the board for her daily routine.

“Technology, assistive technology, is different things that help me with daily tasks and independence,” Nathan said.

As the election approaches, families who rely on the board’s services are reflecting on what the levy means for their daily lives. Considering the possibility of reduced support, Trish said, “I can’t even imagine.”

She urged residents to support the measure at the ballot box.

“I would ask them to please think long and hard and please put the vote out for this levy,” Trish said.

Champaign County voters will cast their ballots on the tax levy next week.

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