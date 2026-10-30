Election 2026: Early voting in Ohio on track to break previous midterm records

With President Biden and former president Donald Trump having each crossed the delegate threshold needed to capture their parties’ nominations last week, Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio will feature key races down-ballot from the presidential contests.

OHIO — There are only three days left to vote early ahead of the Midterm Election.

More than a million people have already cast their ballots, putting Ohio on track to break the record number of early voters in a Midterm Election.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the breakdown of early votes by county LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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These numbers include early-in-person votes and absentee mail-in votes.

In the 2022 Midterm Election, nearly 1.4 million early votes were cast across the state.

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