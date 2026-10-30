Election 2026: Early voting in Ohio on track to break previous midterm records

OHIO — There are only three days left to vote early ahead of the Midterm Election.
More than a million people have already cast their ballots, putting Ohio on track to break the record number of early voters in a Midterm Election.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the breakdown of early votes by county LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
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These numbers include early-in-person votes and absentee mail-in votes.
In the 2022 Midterm Election, nearly 1.4 million early votes were cast across the state.
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