ELECTION 2026: Kristina Knickerbocker to represent Dayton in Congress, AP reports

DAYTON — Voters in Dayton have decided who will represent them in Congress.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on the race and the AP’s projection tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Democratic nominee Kristina Knickerbocker will represent Ohio’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP called the race on Thursday afternoon, nearly two full days after the polls closed on Tuesday.

Over the phone on Thursday, the Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE) laid out the ballots still to be counted. There are about 5,700 provisional, absentee, and military and overseas ballots that haven’t been counted.

The BOE said that’s normal and that they’ll be counted next week.

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With the AP making its projection, it brings major change to Miami Valley politics as Knickerbocker unseats 12-term Republican incumbent Mike Turner for the 10th Congressional District.

Knickerbocker is a nurse practitioner who served in the Air Force.

“I’m honored that the voters have placed their trust in me to represent our community. This campaign was built by small-dollar donors, volunteers, and neighbors from Yellow Springs to Middletown, and together we made it clear that our community needs a leader who will show up and fight to lower costs, protect affordable health care, and make it easier to raise a family in Ohio,” Knickerbocker said in a statement in part on Tuesday night.

She will begin their two-year term on Jan. 3.

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