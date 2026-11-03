ELECTION 2026: Ohio voters decide between Dr. Amy Acton, Vivek Ramaswamy tonight

The country is watching Ohio tonight, looking to see if democrats can flip the governor’s office and a Senate seat.

COLUMBUS — The country is watching Ohio tonight, looking to see if democrats can flip the governor’s office and a Senate seat.

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Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton will be in Columbus with Senate candidate Sherrod Brown.

Acton cast her ballot earlier today in Franklin County.

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She has campaigned on advocating for working families, promising to issue a tax cut to help with rising costs across the state if elected.

She hit the campaign trail with Brown, stopping in Dayton just over a week ago.

Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is also in Columbus with his fellow Republicans.

He expressed confidence that this race will go his way and vowed to serve all Ohioans as governor.

He had a message for voters today.

“I’ve been a candidate the whole time, but today I was also wearing my hat as a voter. And as I think about every other voter who’s checking that box next to my name, or frankly any name on that ballot, I want them to hold me, to hold all of us on this ticket accountable to deliver for them,” Ramaswamy said.

News Center 7 reached out to Acton for an interview ahead of polls closing and has not heard back.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

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