ELECTION 2026: What to know before heading to the polls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Polling locations will open this morning starting at 6:30 a.m. for Ohio’s Midterm Elections.

Over 1 million Ohioans have already cast their votes ahead of the Midterm Election through early in-person voting or absentee ballots.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Montgomery County and will provide up-to-the-minute election coverage on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohioans will elect a new Governor during the Midterm Election between Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic candidate Dr. Amy Acton.

Ohio Senate candidates Jon Husted and Sherrod Brown are fighting for Ohio’s Senate seat in Washington, D.C. after Governor Mike DeWine appointed Husted to the Senate last year.

>>RELATED: ELECTION 2026: Senate candidates make final push a week ahead of Election Day<<

In Miami County, the City of Piqua voters will vote in a special election to decide whether they want to recall three city commissioners, Frank DeBrosse, William Walker, and James Vetter.

>>RELATED: ELECTION 2026: Piqua city commissioners face potential removal in special election<<

In Montgomery County, roughly 20 voting locations were changed ahead of today’s elections.

In Miamisburg, precinct Miamisburg 3-A was changed from Miamisburg Christian Church to Miamisburg High School, and in Dayton, Dayton 3-B & 3-D changed from ATU Local 1385 to Needmore Church of Christ

>>RELATED: ELECTION 2026: Montgomery Co. BOE reminds voters of polling location changes ahead of Election Day<<

Polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

News Center 7 will have up-to-the-minute coverage of today’s election throughout the day.

We will have a special edition of News Center 7 at 9 p.m. on our WHIO Streaming App, with up-to-the-minute results and our political expert.

Our Live Team 7 coverage will conclude on News Center 7 at 11 with each race result.

To find your polling location, visit here.

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