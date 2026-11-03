ELECTION 2026: Turner and Knickerbocker cast votes for 10th Congressional District

Both Rep. Mike Turner and Congressional hopeful Kristina Knickerbocker voted Tuesday morning. They are running for the Ohio's 10th Congressional District.

DAYTON — Early Tuesday morning, News Center 7 caught up with Congressional hopeful Kristina Knickerbocker.

She is running against incumbent Mike Turner for the 10th Congressional District.

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After she voted, she told News Center 7, “I think it is more important than ever to make sure your voice is heard, and we are seeing very clearly how policy is impacting everyday lives, and we need people that are going to be responsible for their votes.”

In Montgomery County, Rep. Mike Turner voted at the Dayton Masonic Center. News Center 7 also had a chance to speak with him.

“Well, you know this is the only poll that matters. All the polls that you have been hearing about for months don’t matter at all. The only one that matters is today. Get out and vote and have your voice be heard,” Turner said.

According to poll numbers from Vote Hub, Turner is leading the race for Congress against Knickerbocker.

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