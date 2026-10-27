ELECTION 2026: Wright State students weigh key priorities in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District race

Students at Wright State University will hear from a candidate looking to get their vote

FAIRBORN — Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker is running for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Turner.

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Turner has represented District 10 since 2002, building his campaign around national security and job growth in Dayton, while Knickerbocker’s platform focuses on health care and affordability.

As the candidates present their platforms, local college students are weighing key priorities for the district.

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Students at Wright State University raised concerns regarding broad policy and cost-of-living issues, including immigration, tuition costs, grocery costs, gas prices, and state government transparency.

Financial concerns like gas prices are especially pressing at Wright State University, which operates largely as a commuter campus.

Wright State student Leyla Aslanova highlighted how transportation costs directly impact attendees.

“I would also say gas prices because it has gone up, and especially since this is a commuter school, I feel like it’s affecting a lot of students,” Aslanova said.

Beyond economic pressures, students also pointed to governance issues as a priority in the race.

Katy Gabel, a student at Wright State, expressed concern over state leadership.

“There’s been a lot of corruption and just non-transparent government in Ohio, and we really need a change,” Gabel said.

Other issues raised by students on campus include immigration, tuition costs, and grocery costs.

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