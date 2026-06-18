Electrical room fire at high-rise in downtown Dayton causes large response

Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump.

DAYTON — A fire in an electrical room at a building in downtown Dayton on Wednesday night caused a large response.

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As previously reported, the fire was reported at 33 West First Street around 11:30 p.m.

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Dayton firefighters found smoke in the basement of a six-story office building upon arrival, according to a Dayton Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews found fire burning in the insulation of the electrical lines, but it was contained to the electrical room.

45 personnel and 17 fire apparatuses were on scene of this fire.

AES crews also responded to help turn off the power.

No injuries were reported in this fire, according to the spokesperson.

The cause remains under investigation.

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