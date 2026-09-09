Emergency demolition ordered after home collapse in Dayton

DAYTON — An emergency demolition has been ordered after a home collapsed in Dayton Tuesday night.

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Firefighters were called to 2900 Revels Avenue for reports of a house that collapsed.

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Firefighters arrived on scene and found the front wall and roof collapsed, according to District Fire Chief Andrew Wiley.

Wiley said there is a history of squatters staying at the property, so crews used thermal imaging to make sure no one was trapped in the debris.

David Hoard, who lives next door, told News Center 7 the property had been abandoned for around 15 years and was “dangerous.”

Hoard said he is relieved the building will be torn down.

An emergency demolition was ordered for Wednesday morning.

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