Emergency forces pilot to make ‘belly landing’ at Ohio airport

CINCINNATI — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at an Ohio airport on Saturday.
Cincinnati firefighters responded just after 4:30 p.m. to initial reports of an aircraft in distress, the Cincinnati Fire Department told our news partner WCPO TV.
A small aircraft experienced a sudden mechanical failure with its landing gear as it approached Luken Airport.
The landing gear only deployed on one side of the aircraft, according to a fire department spokesperson.
The pilot successfully performed an emergency “belly landing” on a runway.
Both occupants safely exited from the aircraft, WCPO said.
No one was injured.
The accident remains under investigation.
