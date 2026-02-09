Emergency forces pilot to make ‘belly landing’ at Ohio airport

CINCINNATI — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at an Ohio airport on Saturday.

Cincinnati firefighters responded just after 4:30 p.m. to initial reports of an aircraft in distress, the Cincinnati Fire Department told our news partner WCPO TV.

A small aircraft experienced a sudden mechanical failure with its landing gear as it approached Luken Airport.

The landing gear only deployed on one side of the aircraft, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The pilot successfully performed an emergency “belly landing” on a runway.

Both occupants safely exited from the aircraft, WCPO said.

No one was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

