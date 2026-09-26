Emergency street closure issued in local city due to split rail

PIQUA — An emergency street closure has been issued in Piqua due to a split rail.
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The City of Piqua announced that an emergency street closure is in effect at County Road 25A near exit 83 of Interstate 75.
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A split rail has closed traffic over the railroad tracks.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area if possible and use U.S. Route 36/East Ash Street to access I-75 and for through traffic.
Northbound I-75 remains accessible from northbound 25A, and southbound I-75 remains accessible from southbound 25A.
The street closure will be in effect for several hours today as CSX works to implement a temporary fix for the rail.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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