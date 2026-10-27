Employee facing charges after 2 steaks reported missing

FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Hot Head Burritos in Bellefontaine is facing charges after another employee noticed two steaks were missing.

BELLEFONTAINE — An employee at a Hot Head Burritos in Bellefontaine is facing charges after another employee noticed two steaks were missing.

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Around 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 24, a Bellefontaine Police Officer was dispatched to the Hot Head Burritos located at 1704 S. Main Street on reports of a theft, according to a Bellefontaine Police report obtained by News Center 7.

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According to the report, when the officer arrived, they made contact with the store manager, who reported that an employee had noticed two steaks were missing from inventory.

The store manager advised that an employee observed another employee, identfied as Keagan Schneider, place steaks inside his bag and set it near the rear exit door.

The police report stated that the store manager told police that Schneider later retrieved the steaks and discarded them.

The store manager told police that the steaks were property of Hot Head Burritos, had a total value of $50 and that Schneider did not have permission or authorization to take them.

When questioned by police, Schneider did not deny the allegation, according to the police report.

The store manager advised the officers that Schneider’s employment would be terminated and that they wished to pursue charges, according to the report.

Schneider was trespassed from the property at the manager’s request, and the officer escorted him from the business.

According to the report, Schneider was charged with Theft, a First-Degree Misdemeanor. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance on Oct. 28 at Bellefontaine Municipal Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

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