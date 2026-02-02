End of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants in Springfield quickly approaching

Thousands of Haitian immigrants in Clark County are set to lose their temporary ability to stay in the United States legally in the coming days.

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of Haitian immigrants in Clark County are set to lose their temporary ability to stay in the United States legally late Tuesday night.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has been covering immigrations issues in Springfield for years.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, he found a sharp divide over the looming deadline.

Our crews were at a prayer rally at a Springfield church on Monday morning, where people were hoping for an extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) deadline.

However, News Center 7 has also heard from plenty of people who welcome the end of Haitian TPS.

With the end of TPS approaching, Bedell talked to groups like Springfield Neighbors United.

They’re hoping TPS will be extended.

They said they’re uneasy about a possible US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge in Clark County.

“What Springfield Neighbors United has said for months now is that we represent the caring majority, that it’s not just one or two isolated individuals or isolated groups that care about our Haitian neighbors,” Christ Episcopal Church Rev. Michelle Boomgaard said.

News Center 7 has also heard from people who welcome ICE coming to Springfield for an expected mass deportation campaign.

Bedell posted a video to his Facebook page last week, promoting two stories on the approaching end of Haitian TPS in Springfield.

In a week, there were more than 3,000 comments.

Among them, Lisa L. wrote, “Temporary is in the name. Everyone always knew that this was coming. No one should be surprised or upset.”

Kevin H. posted, “Good!!! It’s about time!! America first. I voted for this.”

And in response to Bedell’s reports, Marcia S. from Springfield emailed him in part, “I am very much in favor of the Haitian deportations, it’s long overdue.”

The President of Springfield’s NAACP Chapter, Denise Williams, recently spoke to Bedell on the topic.

“I want my community to know we’ve got to be peaceful. You can march, you can demonstrate, you can say what you want to say, but we must remain calm,” she said.

Right now, Haitians who are currently in Springfield on TPS are in the country legally.

As of Wednesday, if they don’t have any immigration status more permanent than TPS, they’ll be considered living in the country illegally.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2026 Cox Media Group