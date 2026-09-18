Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 74-year-old woman with memory issues

URBANA — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Victoria McCafferty after she walked away from a residence in Urbana.

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She was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the 100-block of Central Avenue.

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Authorities report that McCafferty has early-stage memory issues.

The Urbana Police Division has requested assistance from the public to help locate her safely.

McCafferty is described as five feet three inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has red hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, McCafferty was wearing a white and green plaid shirt.

Anyone who sees McCafferty is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Urbana Police Division at 937-652-4350.