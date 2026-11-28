WEST CHESTER — Do you recognize this missing area man?

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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Joseph Bruder, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.

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He drove from his home on Glenn Trace Lane in West Chester at around noon on Friday, Nov. 27.

Mr. Bruder requires medication. Law enforcement is concerned about his safety, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The license plate number is FGN5559.

We will continue to follow this story.

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