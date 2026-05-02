Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 76-year-old Greene County man

GREENE COUNTY — Have you seen this missing 76-year-old man?

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The Ohio Attorney General (AG) Missing Persons Unit and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have issued an Endangered Missing Adult for Phil Lippencott, according to the Ohio AG’s office.

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He is listed as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with hazel hair and gray eyes.

Mr. Lippencott was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

He drove away from his residence on Lackey Road in Cedarville today at around 1:30 p.m. today.

Mr. Lippencott suffers from memory issues, and law enforcement is concerned about his safety, the Ohio AG’s office said.

Contact (937) 372-9901 or 911 if you recognize him or have any information about his disappearance.

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