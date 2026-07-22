Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 91-year-old local man

COVINGTON — Have you seen this missing 91-year-old man?

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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Miami County man, 91-year-old Billie Scherer, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s (AG) Office Missing Persons Unit.

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He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has grey hair with brown eyes.

On Tuesday, July 21, Mr. Scherer drove away from Covington just before 2:30 p.m.

He was last seen in a red 2007 GMC Sierra with Ohio license plate number DOY2395.

Mr. Scherer has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, the Ohio AG’s Missing Person Unit said.

Contact the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911 or 911 if you have any information on Mr. Scherer’s whereabouts.

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