Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Champaign Co. woman

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Do you recognize this woman?
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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Linda Rivera-Inskeep, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.
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She left her home on Miami Street in Urbana at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Police are worried about her safety because she suffers from dementia.
Ms. Rivera-Inskeep is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Communication Center at (937) 653-3409 or 911 if you see her.
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