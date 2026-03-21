Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old local girl; can you ID her?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this 16-year-old girl?

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Hailee Phillips, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The alert has been issued for Montgomery County and other surrounding counties, including Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Preble, and Warren counties.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hailee was last seen at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, on Koehler Avenue in Dayton.

She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her clothing description is currently unavailable, the sheriff’s office said.

Contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or dial 911 if you see her.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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