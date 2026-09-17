Englewood appoints veteran sergeant Andrew Bronsord as police chief

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood has appointed Andrew Bronsord as its new director of police. Bronsord succeeds former police chief Corey M. Follick, who was recently named Englewood city manager.

As director of police, Bronsord will manage all operations, personnel, and administrative functions for the Englewood Police Department.

His responsibilities include managing the multi-jurisdictional public safety communications center. He is the ninth chief to lead the department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Andrew Bronsord joined the Englewood Police Department in June 2017 after working for 13 years in law enforcement with the cities of Springfield and Troy. In Englewood, his roles have included field training officer, evidence technician, special operations team member, instructor, training coordinator, fleet and facility coordinator, and rangemaster.

Bronsord was promoted to sergeant in July 2023. In that position, he supervised day-shift road patrol and the criminal investigations section.

Bronsord holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from the University of South Florida. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Tiffin University in 2024.

City Manager Follick expressed support for the appointment. “The City of Englewood is confident in Drew’s ability to guide the Police Department with professionalism, integrity, and forward-looking leadership,” Follick said. “We congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to supporting him as he assumes this important leadership role.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group