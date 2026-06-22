Englewood man facing dozens of new child pornography charges

ENGLEWOOD — A 35-year-old man has been reindicted on dozens of new child pornography charges in Montgomery County.

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Justin James Beckley of Englewood was reindicted Monday on 51 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and nine counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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As previously reported, Beckley was initially indicted on 28 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 30 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in May.

This re-indictment means he is facing nearly 120 child pornography charges.

Englewood police received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) about a case received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on May 4, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The case pertains to the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography on a cloud-based storage provider.

Beckley allegedly had a cloud-based storage system containing multiple files.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 605 Cromer Court on May 6.

Investigators do not believe there are any local victims, but anyone with additional information or concerns is asked to contact Detective Paul Wendling at 937-771-5165.

He is set to be arraigned on his new charges on June 29.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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