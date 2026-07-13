Englewood names police chief as next city manager

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood has selected current Chief of Police Corey Follick as the next city manager.

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Follick’s appointment follows a national search, leading to 35 applicants from across the country, according to a release from the city.

He’ll succeed Eric Smith, who retired after 50 years of service to the city.

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Follick has been employed by the city since 1995, starting first as a part-time Public Safety Dispatcher.

He became a Reserve Police Officer in 2000 and then later became a full-time officer in 2003.

Follick served as a School Resource Officer from August 2006 to December 2014, and became a Police Sergeant the following January.

In 2023, he was named Director and Chief of Police.

“Englewood City Council is excited to begin this next chapter for our community,” Mayor Cathy McGrail said. “Chief Follick’s experience, integrity, and vision make him the right leader to guide Englewood forward. We look forward to working with him as we continue building a strong, innovative, and welcoming city.”

Follick will assume the City Manager position upon formal approval at the City Council meeting on July 28.

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