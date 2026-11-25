Enhanced screening process being rolled out at Paycor Stadium

FILE PHOTO: Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Enhanced screening process being rolled out at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — Paycor Stadium is rolling out an advanced screening process to improve game-day entry.

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The stadium will roll out an enhanced screening process at this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, according to a spokesperson for the stadium.

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The new technology aims to improve gameday entry for fans by allowing fans to move through security checkpoints faster while maintaining effective screening measures.

The stadium plaza, including the Bengals Pro Shop, will remain open to the public. A security screening process at the perimeter of the plaza will be added.

Ticket scanning will continue to take place at stadium gates for people attending Sunday’s game.

The spokesperson said that the new process was piloted in select areas at prior games and demonstrated success.

The broader implementation for 2026 may help inform future stadium design and planning efforts, according to the spokesperson.

The screening system is part of broader investments being made to modernize Paycor Stadium and improve the overall fan experience.

The Bengals Pro Shop will be open to the public on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will reopen for fans with game tickets at 11 a.m.

The Pro Shop will be open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Thanksgiving.

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