Equipment failure sparks semi-truck fire on westbound I-70 near Buc-ees

CLARK COUNTY — No injuries were reported after a semi-truck caught on fire Wednesday morning near Buc-ees.

The semi fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and State Route 23, according to a previous report.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have the latest information on this fire on News Center 7 at 5.

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During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia, operated by 33-year-old Paige Blankenship from Indianapolis, was heading westbound on I-70 when it suffered equipment failure and caught on fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The two trailers of the vehicle were loaded with various car part accessories.

>>PHOTOS: Flames, smoke fill air after semi fire on WB I-70 near Buc-ee’s<<

The fire closed the westbound lanes for about two hours.

OHSP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Fire Department, Bethel Township Fire Department, Huber Heights Fire Department, Fairborn Fire Department, Wright-Patt Air Force Base, Bethel Miami Township Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Environmental Management Agency.

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