EquuSearch to continue searching for Erica Baker in Greene County today

GREENE COUNTY — Search and rescue teams will be out in Greene County today to continue searching for Erica Baker.
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EquuSearch Midwest, a branch of Texas EquuSearch, confirmed that they will be doing a search near Huffman Dam in Greene County later today.
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This is a continuation from a previous search for Erica Baker, according to a spokesperson.
Search and rescue teams last searched the area around Huffman Dam in May 2025.
As previously reported on News Center 7, Erica Baker, 9, disappeared while walking her dog in Kettering in February 1999.
The search continues 27 years after her disappearance.
New Center 7 will continue following this story.
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