Essential supply giveaway provides aid to Dayton residents in need

DAYTON — A local nonprofit in Dayton distributed nearly 100 backpacks stocked with essential supplies to people in need, running out of bags in just 90 minutes.

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The Change Agency provided the backpacks to individuals experiencing homelessness, living with substance use disorder, or seeking community assistance.

Lines of people gathered on the block behind the agency to receive the bags.

Each backpack was filled with hygiene products, snacks, and winter accessories to support recipients during daily life.

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Gilbert Dillard serves as a peer support supervisor for The Change Agency.

Dillard drew from his personal experience when helping organize the distribution.

“I used to be homeless, 35-year crack addiction, 20 years chronic homelessness. And I know I needed soap. I know I needed some deodorant. I knew I needed a toothbrush,” Dillard said.

He noted that the giveaway focused on basic supplies.

“So, those kind of things that we know we need every day,” Dillard said.

The giveaway drew individuals of various ages seeking assistance.

“We had some kids come by, we had some adults come by,” Dillard said. “There was some goodies in the bags for them, hygiene products and toothpaste and that type of thing to help them just along the way.”

Nicole Zale works as the nurse supervisor at The Change Agency.

Beyond distributing physical goods, the agency assists individuals with housing, medical care, mental health support, and recovery resources.

The organization also offers needle exchange programs, Narcan training and distribution, alongside STD testing and prevention services.

Zale explained the core purpose behind the agency’s work in the community.

“The mission is always just to help as many people as we can in addiction, help mental health. We want to try to break the stigma in the community and lead people to recovery,” Zale said.

She added that support remains open for anyone seeking care: “Whenever you’re ready for help, we’re here and we’re always available.”

Community members who want to support the organization’s ongoing outreach can donate clothing and shoes to The Change Agency seven days a week.

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