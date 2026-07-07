Evacuation lifted after Norfolk Southern train derails in northern Ohio

BUCYRUS — An evacuation for a train derailment in northern Ohio was lifted on Monday.

The Bucyrus Police Department said in a social media post that the evacuation was lifted at 11 a.m. on July 6.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the derailment happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Whetstone Street and Auto Avenue in Bucyrus

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Officials said 19 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed, with five overturning onto their sides, according to our news partners at WBNS.

In an update on Monday evening, officials said the tank car involved in the derailment has been turned upright and was safely put back onto the tracks.

No hazardous materials were released, and there is no threat to public safety.

No injuries were reported.

Angie Brown lives next door to the tracks. She said that you can tell when a train is going by her home, but this time it wasn’t normal.

“All the wheels were just sparks flying off the wheels,” she said. “You can tell the tracks were just giving way, and then it was like slow motion: the cars were swaying, and then just slow motion tipped over.”

Brown she is glad that no one was hurt and that everybody’s property was unscathed.

“I just thank the Lord that we’re all alive and the pets are good and everyone in the neighborhood is okay,” said Brown.

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