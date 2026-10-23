Toledo hazmat incident stops leaking after 47 hours

TOLEDO — After 47 hours of releasing chemical material into the air, the tank at MC Tank Terminal has stopped leaking.

The evacuation zone for the emergency response has been reduced to a quarter-mile radius, according to our CBS News Affiliate, WTOL.

On Tuesday night, firefighters ordered evacuations after a hazmat incident around Enterprise Boulevard and Progress Avenue after a tank began releasing glycidyl methacrylate, according to an earlier report.

In a statement from the City of Toledo, crews are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) to determine a site safety plan.

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The city said they would “turn the scene over to the U.S. EPA to work on cleanup,” according to the statement.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, MC Tanks Transport Inc. told WTOL that it is cooperating with the investigation.

“MC Tank Transport continues to cooperate with and support the authorities involved in the investigation,” a representative said. “While we are relieved that the shelter-in-place order was lifted and the evacuation zone has been reduced to a quarter-mile, we will continue to be very cautious and methodical in how we approach all safety issues. Our primary focus remains the health and safety of our neighbors, the community overall, our employees, and the emergency responders. We remain committed to supporting those affected.”

The city’s emergency shelter closed late Wednesday night since the evacuees found other accommodations. Those who are still in need of assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS

The EPA said that there are no concerns about impacts on creeks and rivers in the area. The EPA said that the drinking water is safe, and the water source is not contaminated.

57 people have been treated at local hospitals for incident-related symptoms. Approximately seven are still undergoing treatment. According to the City of Toledo, none of those who are receiving treatment are in serious condition.

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