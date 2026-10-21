Evacuations ordered after hazmat incident in Toledo

TOLEDO — Firefighters ordered evacuations after a hazmat incident in Toledo late Tuesday.

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The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said in a social media post that an “active hazmat incident” is around Enterprise Boulevard and Progress Avenue.

Our CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo reports that this happened at the Sterling Pipe & Tube Facility. Fire officials told WTOL that the facility has been evacuated.

Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

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There is a one-mile evacuation zone from the incident, according to Toledo fire officials.

“Shelter in place by remaining indoors, closing all windows and doors, and turning off ventilation systems that bring in outside air,” said Toledo fire officials. “We ask everyone to remain calm, follow the directions of emergency personnel, and avoid the affected area to allow first responders to safely manage the incident.”

Several workers told WTOL in Toledo that the Toledo Assembly complex was also evacuated at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

We will continue to follow this story.

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