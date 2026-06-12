Evacuations reported due to gas leak in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — A gas leak is causing some evacuations in Jackson Center.
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A gas line was hit in the area of the 200 block of W. Pike Street around 2 p.m., according to village officials.
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People were asked to avoid the area.
In an update, village leaders said the village would experience a power outage due to the leak.
The gas leak has also caused the village office to close so employees could safely evacuate the area.
News Center 7 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as we learn more.
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