Evacuations reported due to gas leak in Jackson Center

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

JACKSON CENTER — A gas leak is causing some evacuations in Jackson Center.

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A gas line was hit in the area of the 200 block of W. Pike Street around 2 p.m., according to village officials.

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People were asked to avoid the area.

In an update, village leaders said the village would experience a power outage due to the leak.

The gas leak has also caused the village office to close so employees could safely evacuate the area.

News Center 7 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as we learn more.

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