Evening storm chances give way to a cooler weekend

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Friday evening. A few storms are developing as we wind down the work and school day. These will work through tonight without too many issues, but these can cause some interruptions to your plans.

Tonight

The best time for showers and a few storms will be with us through about Midnight tonight. Gusty winds and a few downpours are the main threats as the overall severe risk is quite low.

Forecast

Once the rain ends, we cool down into the upper 50s to near 60 by tomorrow morning. Stubborn clouds will hang around at least to start the day on Saturday as we slowly dry things out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Rain Totals

Rainfall totals will vary a bit and overall this is not a major rainmaker for the Miami Valley. One-quarter inch will likely be the average. However, a few spots could exceed that if multiple thunderstorms hit the same locations a few times.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Weekendw

The hour-by-hour look at the weekend shows cooler temperatures and overall dry weather. Saturday’s cloud cover may come with a couple pockets of mist before sunrise, but overall the rain is gone. It may take a bit for clouds to exit Saturday. A secondary round of clouds will be with us early Sunday before we rise into the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon.

©2026 Cox Media Group