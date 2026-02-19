Evening storms expected, some severe chances exist

DAYTON — Good afternoon, Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with a quick afternoon update on where things stand with our severe weather threat.

Outlook

As of the early afternoon update, the Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2 of 5 (Slight) Risk for severe weather. The greatest severe risk is further to our southwest in southern Indiana and southeast Illinois, where a Level 3 of 5 (Enhanced) Risk stands currently.

For reference, a Level 1 of 2 of 5 is very frequent in our area. This means isolated to scattered severe storms are possible, but not everyone gets them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Watches

As of just before 3 PM, a Tornado Watch borders our counties to the southwest. No active alerts are in effect right now across the Miami Valley, but we should note that the tornado watch could expand northeastward with time.

We have some sunshine that can help add some storm fuel (instability) through the next few hours.

Radar

A wide view of radar with the current watch shows that there are no active warnings just yet within the Tornado Watch area. That watch is set to expire at 9:00 PM this evening.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Futurecast

Futurecast continues to highlight the best risk of severe weather being near and south of I-70 this evening. Damaging winds, some hail, and perhaps a tornado or two are the hazards.

Wind is the overall main risk to watch for. Heavy rainfall can lead to ponding of water on roadways.

Have ways to receive any watches or warnings being issued, including our WHIO Weather App.

©2026 Cox Media Group