Ex-federal employee learns punishment for stealing nearly $200K from VA in Ohio

OHIO — A federal employee and his accomplice were sentenced to prison for a scheme to resell electronic devices purchased with a government-issued credit card.

Dustin Jagger, 41, of Canton, and Damarco McKinley, 26, of Cleveland, were each sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for their roles in the theft and resale of government property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

Jagger used his position as a logistics employee at the Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center to purchase nearly $200,000 worth of iPhones, iPads, and other electronics.

According to court documents, Jagger kept some of the items and sold others for cash through an online marketplace. A portion of the products was sold to McKinley for resale in Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster handed down the sentences, which include three years of supervised release for both men.

Jagger was ordered to pay approximately $198,183.84 in restitution.

Of that amount, $29,124.56 must be paid jointly with McKinley, according to the office.

Jagger previously pleaded guilty to theft of government property, while McKinley pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods in October.

The scheme was uncovered after McKinley was stopped for a traffic violation in Indiana.

At the time of the stop, McKinley had more than $29,000 worth of electronics that Jagger had purchased with the medical center’s credit card.

During the investigation into McKinley, federal agents seized 16 iPhones and eight iPads purchased with the medical center’s credit card.

Agents also recovered a Glock 43 handgun with one round in the chamber, a loaded magazine, $4,262 in cash, and credit cards issued in other people’s names.

Jagger’s house in Canton was also searched. Authorities found the government credit card, speakers, soundbars, adapters, and headphones.

“Any federal employee who abuses their position for personal gain, contributes to the erosion of the public’s trust,” United States Attorney David M. Toepfer said. He added that such actions waste tax dollars and show disrespect for veterans.

The Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Adam J. Joines led the prosecution for the Northern District of Ohio.

