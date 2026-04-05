‘Excited for the journey;’ Dayton starter returning next season

DAYTON — A University of Dayton starter has announced that he will return next season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton forward Amael L’Etang announced on social media that he will be back for his junior season.

“Excited for the journey ahead,” he wrote on his X account. “Let’s do it, Flyer Nation.”

L’Etang is the second player from last year’s team to announce his return to Dayton. Jauin Simon announced on April 2 that he will also be back next season.

Excited for the journey ahead💪🏼

Let’s do it Flyer Nation❤️💙✈️ pic.twitter.com/SHSkDC2O0L — Amaël L’Etang (@amaelletang_29) April 5, 2026

TRENDING STORIES:

L’Etang started 31 of 33 games this past season.

He missed the first four games of the Atlantic 10 season due to a lower leg injury.

L’Etang was the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game (PPG).

He was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for his performances against George Mason and Duquesne on Feb. 16-22.

L’Etang played his best game of the season against nationally ranked Saint Louis on Feb. 24.

He had a double-double, 26 points and 10 rebounds, in UD’s 77-62 upset win.

His last-second tip-in beat Saint Louis, 70-69, in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship on March 14.

Dayton went 25-12 this past season and 12-6 in the Atlantic 10.

Their season ended in the third round of the 2026 NIT.

Javon Bennett and Amael L'Etang celebrate for Dayton in the semifinals of the 2026 Atlantic 10 Champion on March 14, 2026 Photo contributed by University of Dayton (via Facebook) (University of Dayton (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group