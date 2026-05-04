Expect strong storms and soaking rains

DAYTON — Several chances for rain and storms arrive throughout the front half of the work week.

A stalled boundary that’s hung up along the Ohio River will lift back north this afternoon and early evening across the Miami Valley. Storms may become strong between the time frame of 6 PM and midnight Tuesday.

SPC Outlook

The threats are low and isolated, but strong winds of 60 MPH and small pea sized hail are possible.

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As a cold front approachings the Valley Tuesday increased heavy steady rain moves in throughout the afternoon and evening especially. This will stick around through Wednesday late morning and early afternoon.

Rainfall Forecast

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No flooding is expected at this time, but rainfall totals are forecast to reach around 1 to 2 inches widespread. Isolated areas where heavier banding sets up have the potential of recording over 3 inches of rain.

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