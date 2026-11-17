Experts worry as number of measles cases continues to rise

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. has lost measles elimination status.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — A new health alert has people concerned.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting more than 5,400 measles cases in the U.S. just this year.

That’s more than double all of last year.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said nearly 330 Ohioans have gotten measles this year.

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New Center 7’s Cody Butler spoke with people who are worried about measles spreading more.

Ohio has seen more than 300 measles cases so far this year.

The state health director was clearly frustrated when he told us this afternoon that these cases are preventable.

“We’ve been lulled into complacency about the importance of measles vaccination,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director.

An independent commission of experts said now there are too many cases to say measles is eliminated.

“I think it represents a real step backward for the health of the state of Ohio, but also the nation,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

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More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. this year.

It hasn’t been this high since 1991.

Nearly 600 of those people ended up in the hospital and 6 people died.

“These hospitalizations and deaths were vaccine-preventable,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

Ohio has had 327 cases this year, and four of them were in Mercer County.

The health department told us those cases are connected.

Dayton Children’s hasn’t seen patients, but they’re getting ready.

“Feverishly preparing because really we know it’s only a matter of time until we see cases here in our area,” said Dr. Michael Klatte, Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Diseases.

The concern is outside the hospital too.

“I’m a little concerned now because of my job, and I have kids and stuff so I’m concerned about it,” said Ashley Ross of Dayton.

Ross said she made sure her kids have the measles vaccine, but she’s worried about those who might not have the shot.

“I feel like, you know, a lot of kids or parents are opting out of vaccinations,” Ross said.

Fewer kids are getting vaccinated.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has moved to downsize the childhood vaccination schedule.

The state health department said 92.5% of kindergartners in Ohio were vaccinated in 2019.

That number dropped to 88% this year.

Dr. Vanderhoff said parents should still get their kids vaccinated.

“The vaccine provides very rapid protection against measles,” he said.

The Federal government does have steps it can take to regain its measles elimination status.

It needs to limit the spread of the virus for a year, submit a corrective action plan, and strengthen immunization and outbreak response systems.

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