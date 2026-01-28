Extreme cold causes water main breaks, slippery roads in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Water can quickly change to ice in these dangerously cold temperatures.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, crews responded to a water main break near Burkhardt and Hayden Avenues on Tuesday night.

Our news crew saw several Dayton city crews blocking the area. There were also several inches of water across a freezing road.

The entire region is under an Extreme Cold Warning until noon on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 said low temperatures will fall between -5 and -10 degrees across the region. Even with lighter wind, wind chills will likely be -20 or colder.

A man had to deal with slippery sidewalks.

“There’s a ton of it, like I said, that’s the stuff that got me, I was like, it looks like water, and I go and step on it, and it’s like I’m starting to ice skate,” said Antonio Garcia. “It’s kind of hard to maneuver upward with everything going on.”

A woman reached out to News Center 7 about this water main break.

She lives a few streets from the intersection.

Our news crew stopped by her house, but she did not want to talk.

She showed our news crew that her water was not working.

